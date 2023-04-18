Friends of the Wakulla County Public Library monthly Newsletter

The Friends Announce a New Logo!
Did you know, the Friends of the Wakulla County Public Library have been a supporting extension of the Wakulla County Public Library since 1976? We have often been mistaken as one in the same over the years due to our logos being extremely similar.
At the beginning of the year, the Friends started tossing around the idea of creating a new logo. A new logo to symbolize who we are and what we support in our community. This creation and agreement process has taken some time, but we are proud of what our efforts deliver to you, as the new logo! You will see us transition to this logo over the next month and welcome any feedback you may have!
No comments:
Post a Comment