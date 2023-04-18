Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Friends of the Wakulla County Public Library monthly Newsletter

May 2023

The Friends Announce a New Logo!


Did you know, the Friends of the Wakulla County Public Library have been a supporting extension of the Wakulla County Public Library since 1976? We have often been mistaken as one in the same over the years due to our logos being extremely similar.


At the beginning of the year, the Friends started tossing around the idea of creating a new logo. A new logo to symbolize who we are and what we support in our community. This creation and agreement process has taken some time, but we are proud of what our efforts deliver to you, as the new logo! You will see us transition to this logo over the next month and welcome any feedback you may have!

Board Positions Available!


Have you been thinking about how to get more involved with the Friends? Now is your chance! We currently have two vacancies on the board and are looking for people interested in serving. The Friends Board of Directors meet monthly prior to the General Membership meeting and as needed. We also support the Library with events and other fundraisers. Lastly, you will be asked to help support the Friends by being part of the planning and execution of the Mardi Gras Fundraiser Ball.


Click Here to Email Us Your Interest!

The Friends Had a Blast at Saturday In the Park!


Our very own Sara and Wrenn had a blast at the Small Business Saturday - Saturday In the Park event on April 15th. We had games for the kids, books to give away, and fun raffles for the adults. We hope you will consider joining us next month for May Faye Day!

Help us help the library!

The Friends support the Library by funding book and equipment acquisitions, free summer children's programs, maintenance and enhancements of library facilities, STEAM classes and materials. 

DONATE!

WCPL presents: Star Wars Day!


Join us at the Wakullla County Public Library for their annual Star Wars Day celebration! Journey through the walk-through experience where you will have a chance to battle storm troopers, complete the Kessel Run, and escape the Sarlac as well as create a craft to take home, test your trivia skills, and enjoy some themed snacks. Keep an eye out for some of your favorite characters as well! Costumes encouraged!

Get your t-shirts here!

Support the Wakulla County Public Library with the purchase & wearing of these great shirts.

Purchase!

Books! Books! Books!


The Friends want to remind you of our Bookstore available at the Library. There you will find all types of books available for purchase for as little as $.25. We also offer copying and printing for a small fee. All proceeds from these services are reinvested back into the Library's youth programs.

CONGRATULATIONS to our March 2023 raffle winners - Doug and Trina Welin! Enjoy your meal at POSEY’S!

Contact Us

Friends of the Wakulla County Public Library

PO Box 1737

Crawfordville, FL 32326

friendswakullalibrary@gmail.com

Officers

President - Lisa Herron

Vice President - Andrew Riddle

Treasurer - Wrenn Harvey

Secretary - Penny Mallow


Board Members

Desiree Gorman

Lauren Latham

Pamela Price

Sara Shadrick

Wakulla County Public Library | 4330 Crawfordville Highway, P.O Box 1300, Crawfordville, FL 32327



