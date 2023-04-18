The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is looking for a Nuisance alligator trapper to work the in Jackson County.
To take the job, you have to live in the area and be able to respond to nuisance alligator calls.
You also have to be eligible for a state alligator trapping license which means you can’t have a criminal record or any fish or wildlife law violations or your record.
Nuisance Alligator trapping is probably not a full-time job, most nuisance alligator trappers have additional sources of income.
The primary income for nuisance trappers is through the sale of alligator hides and meat and the state does pay a minimal reimbursement fee for each alligator trapped.
If it sounds like a job you’d like to apply for, though, head to the internet and visit MyFWC.com/alligator for more information.
Applications must be received by Monday, May 1st.
