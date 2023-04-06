The National Weather Service Tallahassee
has issued a Flood Warning for the Apalachicola River near Blountstown
affecting Calhoun, Franklin and Gulf and Liberty counties.
The river is expected to rise to above 18
feet on Friday morning.
Flood Stage is 17 feet.
The flood warning will remain in effect
until early Sunday morning.
It’s possible that some minor flooding could
occur along the riverbanks so residents are asked to be vigilant during the
next few days as the water flows down the river into Franklin County.
People with interests along the river
should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take necessary
precautions.
Do Not Drive Cars or walk through
Flooded Areas.
