Thursday, April 6, 2023

Full Moon Climbs Tonight!

Don't miss two full moon climb events this evening!

April Sunset and Full Moon Climb at Cape St. George Lighthouse

April 6 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm 


The Sunset and Full Moon Climb will begin at 7:30 p.m. and run until 9:30 p.m. Fifteen-minute time slots will be allotted for each group on a first come, first served basis. No advanced reservations will be taken. You will purchase your tickets in the gift shop and then sign up for your 15-minute time slot with the lighthouse keeper. Up to 12 persons allowed in each 15-minute time slot. The gift shop will open at 7:00pm to begin selling tickets.

Cost is $10.00 per climber for the general public and $7.00 for members of the St. George Lighthouse Association. Cash or credit card payments accepted. All climbers must be at least 40 inches tall to climb the tower and children must be age 13 and over to access the outside catwalk. For more information, please contact the Lighthouse Gift Shop at 850-927-7745.


April Full Moon Climb at Crooked River Lighthouse

April 6 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm


The Crooked River Lighthouse will be hosting a Full Moon Lighthouse Climb on Thursday, from 8:00-10:00 pm in Carrabelle, FL.

Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to see the gorgeous natural surroundings of the St. George Sound and Carrabelle Beach under the glow of the rising moon.


At this month’s Full Moon event, the Crooked River Lighthouse will have a gifted musical group, The Bog Lilies.


The climb to the top of the tallest Forgotten Coast lighthouse rewards bold climbers with breathtaking views of the bay. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. All climbers must be at least 44 inches tall. Advance reservations are required for those who wish to climb the lighthouse tower during this event by calling the Lighthouse gift shop.


