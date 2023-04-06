Full Moon Climbs Tonight!

April Full Moon Climb at Crooked River Lighthouse
April 6 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
The Crooked River Lighthouse will be hosting a Full Moon Lighthouse Climb on Thursday, from 8:00-10:00 pm in Carrabelle, FL.
Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to see the gorgeous natural surroundings of the St. George Sound and Carrabelle Beach under the glow of the rising moon.
At this month’s Full Moon event, the Crooked River Lighthouse will have a gifted musical group, The Bog Lilies.
The climb to the top of the tallest Forgotten Coast lighthouse rewards bold climbers with breathtaking views of the bay. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. All climbers must be at least 44 inches tall. Advance reservations are required for those who wish to climb the lighthouse tower during this event by calling the Lighthouse gift shop.
