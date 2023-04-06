This is the time of year people start taking their boats out, and the Coast Guard wants to remind everyone to wear their life jackets.
Federal Law dictates that all recreational vessels must carry one wearable life jacket for each person aboard.
The Coast Guard encourages boaters to go a step further and wear life jackets at all times when a vessel is underway.
Many boating accidents occur on relatively nice days with calm weather and often without enough time to don a life jacket before entering the water.
Life jackets are available in a wide variety of shapes, colors, sizes and comfort levels.
Many are thin and flexible, while others are built into fishing and hunting vests.
Remember, the best life jacket is the one you will wear.
