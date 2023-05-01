A collision between two boats near the mouth of the Apalachicola River on Saturday led to one death, and multiple people being injured, including one who was life flighted to Bay County in critical condition.
The accident happened just before 12:30 Saturday afternoon near the mouth of the Apalachicola River just off of where the Ice House is located on Water Street.
The collision occurred between a 23-foot-long and a 21-foot-long charter vessel.
One of the boats was carrying three people and the captain; the other had one person aboard.
Three of the people involved were injured, one critically.
Two were treated at Weems Memorial Hospital in Apalachicola, where one later died.
One person was life-flighted to Bay Medical Center in Panama City in critical condition.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, along with the Apalachicola Police Department, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and a number of private and commercial fishermen helped remove the injured from the scene and transfer them to waiting ambulances.
The Cause of the accident is under investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
