Snook season in the Gulf of Mexico closes on May the 1st to all harvest in Gulf state, federal and inland waters.
The harvest season for Snook will remain closed until September the 1st.
While Snook may be caught and released during the closed season, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission encourages anglers to handle their catch carefully to help the fish survive upon release.
The closed harvest season protects Florida’s Snook populations to ensure the fishery remains healthy.
