A Wakulla County fisherman is facing numerous charges after he was caught using a nearly 9000 square foot net.
In Florida waters it is illegal to have a net larger than 500 square feet.
31-year-old Dylan Spears Clark of Crawfordville, was charged with three third-degree felonies and four misdemeanors pertaining to the possession, use, size and placement of the net.
Clark was spotted casting the large seine net around Piney Island in Wakulla County.
The net measured 8,801.5 square feet and had pockets sewn into it.
The officer conducted a resource inspection while the net was still in the water.
The net contained two diamondback terrapins, a 30-inch spotted sea trout, a black drum and several catfish.
All the fish and turtles were released back to the water alive.
In Florida waters it is illegal to have a net larger than 500 square feet.
31-year-old Dylan Spears Clark of Crawfordville, was charged with three third-degree felonies and four misdemeanors pertaining to the possession, use, size and placement of the net.
Clark was spotted casting the large seine net around Piney Island in Wakulla County.
The net measured 8,801.5 square feet and had pockets sewn into it.
The officer conducted a resource inspection while the net was still in the water.
The net contained two diamondback terrapins, a 30-inch spotted sea trout, a black drum and several catfish.
All the fish and turtles were released back to the water alive.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment