You can still use your E-bikes in any area of Franklin County where you can use a regular bicycle.
Last week, Franklin County Commissioners rejected a proposed ordinance that would have severely restricted where E-bikes can be used.
E-bikes are getting to be very common in the area, and can be purchased or rented from any number of locations.
The state of Florida recently declared that E-bikes are not motorized vehicles under their rules, which means they can go anywhere a bicycle is allowed, including bike paths and public beaches.
The state, however, did allow that each county can make its own decisions as to how to govern E-bike usage.
A proposed ordinance considered by the county commission would have prohibited E-bikes from public beaches, multi-use paths, sidewalks, bicycle paths, trail networks, public parks and other recreational areas in the unincorporated areas of the county.
There were plenty of people who spoke in favor of the rule, mainly citing safety concerns.
There were also many who opposed the measure, saying it was too sweeping and would have basically banned the use of the bikes in most places.
In the end, commissioners also felt the proposed ordinance may have gone too far and did not vote to approve it.
