The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce has taken over the responsibility of holding the July 3rd fireworks show and celebration in Downtown Apalachicola and are now looking for sponsors for this year’s event.
This year’s celebration will be held on Monday, July 3rd.
They are planning to start at noon on July 3rd at Riverfront Park, and there will be concerts and events during the day with local food options available at the park.
Sponsorships of the event range from 250 dollars to 1500.00.
Sponsors all get name recognition with their names on sponsor signs, shout-outs on Facebook and on the Chamber website as well as access to the new Sponsor Tent, which will house the beverages and BBQ provided to our sponsors.
The Sponsor tent will also have a courtyard facing the Fireworks show for all the sponsors to sit and enjoy the show and the concerts on the main stage.
Anyone who would like to sponsor the event or get more information should call the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce at 850-653-9419 or e-mail them at info@apalachicolabay.org
This year’s celebration will be held on Monday, July 3rd.
They are planning to start at noon on July 3rd at Riverfront Park, and there will be concerts and events during the day with local food options available at the park.
Sponsorships of the event range from 250 dollars to 1500.00.
Sponsors all get name recognition with their names on sponsor signs, shout-outs on Facebook and on the Chamber website as well as access to the new Sponsor Tent, which will house the beverages and BBQ provided to our sponsors.
The Sponsor tent will also have a courtyard facing the Fireworks show for all the sponsors to sit and enjoy the show and the concerts on the main stage.
Anyone who would like to sponsor the event or get more information should call the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce at 850-653-9419 or e-mail them at info@apalachicolabay.org
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment