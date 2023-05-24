Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Franklin County Commissioners have approved the use of golf carts at Alligator Point.

 

Last week, the County Commission held a public hearing to consider allowing people to drive golf carts on roads at Alligator Point.

 

Golf carts were already allowed in most areas of Franklin County, including Apalachicola, Carrabelle, Eastpoint and St. George Island.

 

There is a difference between Alligator Point and most other areas of the county in that in most other areas golf carts can still get around without going on to major roads like Highway 98 or Gulf Beach Drive

 

At Alligator Point there is only one road through the Point with dead-end roads branching off of it so golf carts will have to share the road with cars and trucks.

 

The County did agree to lower the speed limit on Alligator Drive to 30 miles an hour, as a safety precaution.

 

Any golf carts used at Alligator Point will have to have the minimum safety equipment, including good brakes, safe tires, a rear-view mirror, and reflectors on the front and rear.

 

Any golf carts used at night will also need headlights and brake lights.

 

Anyone driving a golf cart will have to be 16 years or older with a valid driver’s license.

 

The move was approved unanimously with applause from the Alligator Point crowd attending the public hearing.

 




