Franklin County Commissioners have approved the
use of golf carts at Alligator Point.
Last week, the County Commission held a public
hearing to consider allowing people to drive golf carts on roads at Alligator Point.
Golf carts were already allowed in most areas of
Franklin County, including Apalachicola, Carrabelle, Eastpoint and St. George
Island.
There is a difference between Alligator Point and
most other areas of the county in that in most other areas golf carts can still
get around without going on to major roads like Highway 98 or Gulf Beach Drive
At Alligator Point there is only one road through
the Point with dead-end roads branching off of it so golf carts will have to
share the road with cars and trucks.
The County did agree to lower the speed limit on
Alligator Drive to 30 miles an hour, as a safety precaution.
Any golf carts used at Alligator Point will have
to have the minimum safety equipment, including good brakes, safe tires, a rear-view
mirror, and reflectors on the front and rear.
Any golf carts used at night will also need
headlights and brake lights.
Anyone driving a golf cart will have to be 16
years or older with a valid driver’s license.
The move was approved unanimously with applause
from the Alligator Point crowd attending the public hearing.
No comments:
Post a Comment