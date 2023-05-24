The Sheriff’s Departments in Franklin and Liberty County are teaming up to help people in Hosford who were recently hit by a tornado.
The tornado hit the town on April 27th, damaging about 20 homes and impacting over 100 residents in and around the town.
Sheriff Money from Liberty County said the damage was not enough to trigger state or federal emergency funds, so local donations are very important.
Franklin and Liberty counties announced a joint GoFundMe campaign Tuesday to help those who were impacted, particularly those without homeowners’ insurance.
Even many of those who did have insurance are struggling to pay the deductibles necessary to start repairs.
The sheriffs hope to raise 20 thousand dollars through the fundraiser.
They called it “neighbors helping neighbors.”
No donation is too small and they welcome whatever you can give.
If you would like to make a donation, look up “Liberty County tornado victims” on gofundme.com or just follow the link on this story at oysterradio.com and on the Oyster radio Facebook Page.
https://gofund.me/c15471e8
http://live.oysterradio.com/
