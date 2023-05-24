Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

United Way of Northwest Florida acts as a forum to bring people together, coordinate efforts, set goals, and measure progress. By partnering with local agencies, businesses, governments, and volunteers we build initiatives that create lasting change by preventing problems from happening in the first place.
When you give to United Way of Northwest Florida, your gift stays in your local community to help address and solve problems that matter to you and create opportunities for a better life for all.
Your gift to United Way of Northwest Florida goes far, but never far away. The overwhelming majority of funds raised stays right here in Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, and Washington counties, helping strengthen our communities.
Your gift is the lifeline for hundreds of families in our region and provides services such as early childhood education, specialized care, youth development, and senior services.
Consider giving today and continue to make a difference in your community.
