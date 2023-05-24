Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

When you hear the ocean calling your name, consider a relaxing vacation along the Gulf Coast in Florida. Pristine Properties Vacation Rentals is proud to offer a selection of Cape San Blas Vacation Rentals, Port St. Joe Vacation Rentals and Mexico Beach Florida Vacation Rentals along the white sand beaches.


They have Cape San Blas vacation rentals as well as rentals in Indian Pass, St. Joe Beach and Mexico Beach, FL. The Forgotten Coast beaches are among the most beautiful in America and will provide one of a kind Cape San Blas vacations memories to last a lifetime.


Are you ready to book your beach vacation in Paradise? Visit www.visitfloridabeaches.com and make your reservation today!


Pristine Properties Vacation Rentals

4693 Cape San Blas, Port St. Joe, FL

(866) 976-7438

(850) 227-1100

Info@visitfloridabeaches.com

www.visitfloridabeaches.com

United Way of Northwest Florida acts as a forum to bring people together, coordinate efforts, set goals, and measure progress. By partnering with local agencies, businesses, governments, and volunteers we build initiatives that create lasting change by preventing problems from happening in the first place.


When you give to United Way of Northwest Florida, your gift stays in your local community to help address and solve problems that matter to you and create opportunities for a better life for all.



Your gift to United Way of Northwest Florida goes far, but never far away. The overwhelming majority of funds raised stays right here in Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, and Washington counties, helping strengthen our communities.


Your gift is the lifeline for hundreds of families in our region and provides services such as early childhood education, specialized care, youth development, and senior services.


Consider giving today and continue to make a difference in your community.


United Way of Northwest Florida

602 Harrison Avenue, Panama City, FL 32401

 (850) 785-7521

https://unitedwaynwfl.org/

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

 

Second Harvest of the Big Bend is based in Tallahassee, Florida. They provide healthy food for neighbors facing hunger and food insecurity throughout the Big Bend service area.


As the region’s primary source for charitable food, Second Harvest acts as a storage and distribution depot for over 149 smaller frontline agency partners, including emergency food pantries, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, children’s homes, homes for the mentally disabled, and domestic violence shelters.


Their 16-county service area includes Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Jackson, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Taylor, Wakulla, Columbia, Dixie, Hamilton, Lafayette, and Suwanee.


Help Families Facing Summer Hunger! Inflation is hitting food-insecure families hard this summer. You can help by donating and/or volunteering. Visit their website at https://fightinghunger.org and show your support today!


Second Harvest of the Big Bend

4446 Entrepot Boulevard, Tallahassee, FL

(850) 562-3033

info@fightinghunger.org

https://fightinghunger.org

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC Associate Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!


