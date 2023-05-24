Wednesday, May 24, 2023

U.S. Best Beach plus more this month!

SGI's State Park Beaches Named #1!
As you unwind this Memorial Day weekend on the sugar-white sand beaches of St. George Island’s Dr. Julian G. Bruce State Park, rest assured you are lying on the best beach in the United States! So says Dr. Stephen Leatherman (Dr. Beach) who recently ranked the beaches of this 1,962-acre state park Number One in the nation for 2023. This is the 10th year that the beach park located at the east end of St. George Island, has made Dr. Beach’s list. Congratulations to the fine ranger staff at the state park who keep it so nice for all of us!
About the St. George Island State Park
Beaches. The park offers nine miles of some of the most pristine beaches along the Gulf coast of Florida. Visitors can access four miles of beach along the park's main drive. The park has six large picnic shelters equipped with grills, tables and nearby restrooms. The last five miles to the East Pass are accessible only by special permit obtained at the Ranger Station. There are no charges for bicyclists or hikers to this area. Wheelchair accessibility to the water is enhanced by two Mobi-Mats installed at two pull-offs. Two standard beach wheelchairs and a floating wheelchair are available, please inquire at the Ranger Station about availability. 
In addition to its beaches, the St. George Island State Park also offers ample opportunities for biking, boating, hiking, camping and nature study
Bicycling - The park has four miles of paved road along the main park drive and a five mile stabilized road that leads to the east end of the island.  There are also three and a half miles of nature trails to ride your bicycle on.  There is a bicycle path outside of the park that leads to the center of the island.  Helmets are highly recommended for all cyclists and Florida law requires helmets for cyclists under the age of 16.  
Birding - St. George Island State Park has many different birding opportunities. Almost 300 species of birds have been documented here.  While brown pelicans and gulls are commonly seen on the beach, other species including some that are endangered or threatened may also be seen. Species seen include terns, plovers, herons, black skimmers, sandpipers, red knots and ruddy turnstones. On the bayside of the park, sightings of osprey, bald eagles, American oystercatchers and egret are frequently seen. The park is a major area associated with the spring and fall migration of neo-tropical birds and raptors and include hawks, falcons, tanagers, grossbeaks, warblers and buntings. Popular areas for birding include the main park drive looking over the coastal grasslands and also the youth/group camp area in the maritime hammock.
Boating - There are two natural, not paved or maintained, ramps for boat access to Apalachicola Bay. Anglers can fish for flounder, redfish, sea trout, pompano, whiting, Spanish mackerel and other fish off the beach or in the bay. Both ramps are restricted to small craft less than 24 feet in length with shallow draft. Launch fees are applicable.  Two natural ramps provide access to the bay for canoes and kayaks. Canoes and kayaks are available for rent at the ranger station.
Hiking - The park features three segmented hiking trails – all part of one  2.5-mile trail to Gap Point which begins in the campground and meanders through the pine flatwood forest to the bay. The trail features boardwalks, resting benches and resource information. 
Camping - Many visitors think of the Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park as just a secluded beach perfect for a quiet weekend stroll. However, this park offers a full facility family campground that would rival some of the best campgrounds in the region. The park features 60 campsites, a playground, electricity, water hookups and dump station nearby. Two buildings provide hot showers and restrooms. The park also has a youth camp available for group camping. Two primitive campsites can be accessed by a 2.5-mile trail or by canoe or kayak. A group camp area is available for scouts and other organized groups.  
The St. George Island State Park Beach is one of a string of many beaches in Franklin County. Total, Franklin County features more than 250 miles of beach. To learn more about each of the county’s beaches and amenities, click here.
Turtles and Tourists Share The Forgotten Coast Beaches
Beginning in May, female sea turtles worldwide began an annual migration to beaches across the globe to lay their fragile eggs at night near the dune lines.  Interested in learning more? Beginning this month staff at the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve in Eastpoint will host local “Turtle Talks” each Tuesday this summer beginning June 3 from 2-3 pm. These weekly talks help visitors learn all about our nesting sea turtles. The talks are free and registration is not required; however seating is limited. Click here to learn more. Visitors interested in learning about sea turtle nesting can visit the St. George Island Visitor’s Center (at the St. George Island Lighthouse Park) to pick up turtle information.  Click here to learn more about our turtles and how you can help protect them.

Please note that Franklin County has a Leave No Trace Ordinance that requires chairs, umbrellas and equipment to be removed nightly from the public beaches in order to help mama turtles more easily navigate the beaches to nest and allow hatchlings a clear path back to the water from their nests in the dunes. And, if you dig a hole on the beach during the day, fill it in!

Fish Free In June!
You can fish free in Florida's state saltwater areas June 3-4. The State’s free fishing days in June for freshwater areas is June 10-11. License-free fishing days provide an excellent opportunity for those who don't yet have a fishing license to experience fishing, take youth fishing, or for avid anglers to introduce a friend to fishing without having to purchase a license.  On these days, the fishing license requirement is waived for all recreational anglers, including both residents and non-residents. All other rules such as seasons, bag and size limits apply. Learn more here.

Need a guided tour? Charter captains are booking trips now!
For a list of Franklin County's fishing charter guides, click here.    
Lighthouse Full Moon Climbs June 3 & 4
Two historic lighthouses in the county will host full moon climbs on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday June 4. The Crooked River Lighthouse will host a Full Moon Lighthouse Climb on Saturday June 3 from 8-10 pm. Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to see St. George Sound and Carrabelle Beach under the evening sky.  The Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island Sunset and Full Moon Climb will be held on Sunday, June 4 from 8 pm until 10 pm. 
Independence Day Celebrations Planned 
From Alligator Point to Apalachicola, almost every community is planning Independence Day festivities.
Eastpoint - July 1
Come enjoy fireworks over the Bay at the 2nd Annual Eastpoint Freedom Festival, hosted by the Eastpoint Civic Association. Fireworks will begin at dark-thirty on Saturday July 1.
Carrabelle - July 2
Carrabelle will host its annual fireworks extravaganza on Sunday, July 2 along the Carrabelle Waterfront at dark-thirty. 
Apalachicola - July 3
In Apalachicola, the Apalachicola Bay Chamber presents Apalachicola’s Waterfront July 3rd Celebration on Monday July 3 featuring all-American food vendors, music and fireworks.

St. George Island - July 4
On St. George Island, everyone is welcome to join in the annual July 4th celebration. Stick around all day and enjoy festivities and fireworks on the beach behind the Blue Parrot Oceanfront Cafe about dark-thirty.

CGJ Commemorates D-Day with Exhibit

Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle will present a special exhibit Commemorating D-Day. This exhibit will open on the anniversary of D-Day, Tuesday, June 6, and will be on display until Saturday, July 1.  The museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm. There is no charge for admission, but donations are gladly accepted.
The D-Day exhibit will include the personal papers and other items from the family of Capt. John E. Mellen, who commanded the 818th Amphibious Truck Company and was with them from their training at Camp Gordon Johnston through the end of the war and beyond. Details.
June Farmers and Artisans Markets
Apalachicola
The Apalachicola Farmers' Market will host its June events on Saturday June 10 and June 24 from 9 am to 1pm at the Mill Pond at Scipio Creek.  Can't wait till the weekend? The Apalachicola Growers Market features fresh vegetables, micro greens, coffee, gourmet goodies and more. Held most Wednesdays from 9am to noon at 56 Commerce Street in Apalachicola. 

Carrabelle
The Crooked River Lighthouse is hosting a Country Farmer's Market Saturday, June 3 and again on June 17 from 9 am-1 pm at the foot of the lighthouse at 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle Beach. The Market will feature vendors from the community with locally made goods, fresh roasted coffee, veggies, plants, art, baked goods, photography, craft items, and unique maritime items in the Lighthouse Gift Shop. 
EVENTS 
June 3 - Crooked River Lighthouse Full Moon Climb
June 3, 17 - Carrabelle Country Farmers' Market
June 4 - SGI Lighthouse Full Moon Climb
June 7, 14, 21, 28 - Apalachicola Downtown Market
June 6 - July 1 - CGJ D-Day Exhibit
June 10, 24 - Apalachicola Farmers' Market
June 17 - Kingfish Shootout
July 22 – C-Quarters Youth Fishing Tournament
July 1 - Eastpoint Freedom Festival
July 2 - Carrabelle Fireworks
July 3 - Apalachicola Fireworks
July 4 - SGI Fireworks
