U.S. Best Beach plus more this month!

SGI's State Park Beaches Named #1!
As you unwind this Memorial Day weekend on the sugar-white sand beaches of St. George Island’s Dr. Julian G. Bruce State Park, rest assured you are lying on the best beach in the United States! So says Dr. Stephen Leatherman (Dr. Beach) who recently ranked the beaches of this 1,962-acre state park Number One in the nation for 2023. This is the 10th year that the beach park located at the east end of St. George Island, has made Dr. Beach’s list. Congratulations to the fine ranger staff at the state park who keep it so nice for all of us!
About the St. George Island State Park
Beaches. The park offers nine miles of some of the most pristine beaches along the Gulf coast of Florida. Visitors can access four miles of beach along the park's main drive. The park has six large picnic shelters equipped with grills, tables and nearby restrooms. The last five miles to the East Pass are accessible only by special permit obtained at the Ranger Station. There are no charges for bicyclists or hikers to this area. Wheelchair accessibility to the water is enhanced by two Mobi-Mats installed at two pull-offs. Two standard beach wheelchairs and a floating wheelchair are available, please inquire at the Ranger Station about availability.
In addition to its beaches, the St. George Island State Park also offers ample opportunities for biking, boating, hiking, camping and nature study
Bicycling - The park has four miles of paved road along the main park drive and a five mile stabilized road that leads to the east end of the island. There are also three and a half miles of nature trails to ride your bicycle on. There is a bicycle path outside of the park that leads to the center of the island. Helmets are highly recommended for all cyclists and Florida law requires helmets for cyclists under the age of 16.
Birding - St. George Island State Park has many different birding opportunities. Almost 300 species of birds have been documented here. While brown pelicans and gulls are commonly seen on the beach, other species including some that are endangered or threatened may also be seen. Species seen include terns, plovers, herons, black skimmers, sandpipers, red knots and ruddy turnstones. On the bayside of the park, sightings of osprey, bald eagles, American oystercatchers and egret are frequently seen. The park is a major area associated with the spring and fall migration of neo-tropical birds and raptors and include hawks, falcons, tanagers, grossbeaks, warblers and buntings. Popular areas for birding include the main park drive looking over the coastal grasslands and also the youth/group camp area in the maritime hammock.
Boating - There are two natural, not paved or maintained, ramps for boat access to Apalachicola Bay. Anglers can fish for flounder, redfish, sea trout, pompano, whiting, Spanish mackerel and other fish off the beach or in the bay. Both ramps are restricted to small craft less than 24 feet in length with shallow draft. Launch fees are applicable. Two natural ramps provide access to the bay for canoes and kayaks. Canoes and kayaks are available for rent at the ranger station.
Hiking - The park features three segmented hiking trails – all part of one 2.5-mile trail to Gap Point which begins in the campground and meanders through the pine flatwood forest to the bay. The trail features boardwalks, resting benches and resource information.
Camping - Many visitors think of the Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park as just a secluded beach perfect for a quiet weekend stroll. However, this park offers a full facility family campground that would rival some of the best campgrounds in the region. The park features 60 campsites, a playground, electricity, water hookups and dump station nearby. Two buildings provide hot showers and restrooms. The park also has a youth camp available for group camping. Two primitive campsites can be accessed by a 2.5-mile trail or by canoe or kayak. A group camp area is available for scouts and other organized groups.
