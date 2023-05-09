Adams Street in Eastpoint will be closed for about three days later this month as an underground pipe is replaced.
The exact dates of the closure have not been decided, but the closure will be advertised for two weeks before it happens.
The closure has already been approved by the Franklin County Commission at the request of the Florida Department of Transportation who said the resurfacing of Highway 98 from Eastpoint to Carrabelle will require the replacement of an underground pipe at the intersection of Adams Street and US Highway 98.
During the closure, traffic will be detoured onto North Franklin Street or Jefferson Street.
The exact dates of the closure have not been decided, but the closure will be advertised for two weeks before it happens.
The closure has already been approved by the Franklin County Commission at the request of the Florida Department of Transportation who said the resurfacing of Highway 98 from Eastpoint to Carrabelle will require the replacement of an underground pipe at the intersection of Adams Street and US Highway 98.
During the closure, traffic will be detoured onto North Franklin Street or Jefferson Street.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment