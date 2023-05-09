Franklin County tourism numbers for January were released this month, and there was a slight increase over January 2022.
The Franklin County Tourist Development Council said January tourist tax collections were $155,971, an increase of nearly 12 thousand dollars over January 2022.
The collections represent 3 percent of revenues from all rental homes and hotel rooms in Franklin County.
Money collected through the local visitor tax is reinvested in local tourism through advertising as well as increased amenities and other tourist related projects in the county.
