Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce E-Newsletter for May

“All Together Now"
Summer Reading Program
Eastpoint & Carrabelle Libraries!!
6-week program!
Both library branches will have fun activities for both kids and adults during this program under the theme of “All Together Now”. These programs are free and open to the public and participants do not need a library card to participate.
First 2 weeks schedule:
Week 1 “Friends Forever”
June 19th
Friendship Bracelets 2:00 PM @ both branches. Bring a friend and make beaded friendship bracelets.
20th
Bad Art Contest 2:00 PM @ both branches. Are you a Michelangelo or more of a Michelangel-no? Create art that is purposely bad for a chance to win a trophy and a prize.
21st
Kindness Rock Painting 2:00 PM @ both branches. Paint rocks with kind and uplifting messages for our rock garden.
22nd
Photo Collage Making 11:00 AM @ Eastpoint; 2:00 PM @ Carrabelle. Make a beautiful photo collage of friends and family on canvas.
22nd
Story Time 11:00 AM @ Carrabelle; 2:00 PM @ Eastpoint. Story Hour for ages 4-6 centered around the theme of friendship.
23rd
Friends Trivia Game 2:00 PM @ both branches. Bring a friend and enjoy a friendship-themed trivia game.
Week 2 “Community Connections”
June 26th
Disaster Preparedness for Kids with Franklin EOC 2:00 PM @ both branches. A presentation and activity for kids about disaster preparedness.
27th
Youth Nutrition Program with Franklin UF/IFAS Extension Office 10:00 AM @ Eastpoint; 1:00 PM @ Carrabelle. Kayle Mearse with the UF/IFAS Extensions office will have nutrition books and healthy snacks for kids.
28th
Story Time with FCSO 2:00 PM @ Eastpoint. Sheriff Smith will be at the library to host story time.
28th
Coffee and Cards 10:00 AM @ Carrabelle. Social meetup for adults to enjoy free coffee, cards and games.
29th
Coffee and Cards 10:00 AM @ Eastpoint. Social meetup for adults to enjoy free coffee, cards and games.
29th
Story Time with Franklin County Property Appraiser Rhonda Skipper 2:00 PM @ Carrabelle. Property Appraiser Rhonda Skipper will be hosting story time.
30th
Community Recipe Swap 2:00 PM @ both branches. Bring in your favorite shareable recipe for others to sample and take home some new recipe cards to try.
