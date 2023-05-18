Port St. Joe Elementary PTO - STEAM Program

Hello Parents, Teachers, Staff & Community Leaders
We are excited to share that we have been working with our excellent school and district administration team to create a new STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Math) program at Port St Joe Elementary School for the 2023-’24 school year. Next year, all of our K-6 students will have two, 50-minute classes per week in STEAM (1 Art and 1 STEM) as part of the Specials program! Over the summer, the school maintenance team will be setting up two new STEAM classrooms in the old Pre-K building that will be a resource for all of our students. This is a wonderful opportunity for our students to increase their exposure to the arts and STEM!
It is well documented that STEM careers are the way of the future, and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics confirms that STEM jobs are growing greater than 2X the rate of ALL other occupations.
Fine arts education is equally important for our students:
“Students with access to art education are 5X less likely to drop out of school and 4X more likely to be recognized with high achievement.“
- Ivy Ross, VP at Google and co-author of the NY Times bestseller Your Brain on Art: How the Arts Transform Us
To support the creation of this new program and related opportunities for fine arts and STEM instruction in our school, we are asking for community donations. Of course, any amount helps but those at the levels below will be noted on a plaque to be displayed outside the new STEAM Center.
Donor Levels include:
Gold - $6,000 and up –
Thank you to the Tapper Foundation being our 1st gold sponsor !
Silver - $2,000 and up
Bronze - $1,000 and up
Patron - $500 and up
Member - $250 and up
Please submit the attached form along with a check payable to the “Port St. Joe Elementary PTO” by May 26, 2023 to support the Arts at PSJES!
Sincerely,
The Port St. Joe Elementary PTO Board
President, Jessica Sparks
VP, Madeline Carnes
Treasurer, Erin Payner
Secretary, Melanie Martin
