Thursday, May 18, 2023

Weekly Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Chamber and Member Events


Volunteer Orientation
5/20


Small Business Saturday - May Faye Day
5/20

Wakulla County Horseman's Association Show

5/20
Member Networking Luncheon
5/24
Last day to RSVP is tomorrow.


Ribbon Cutting for The Chill Spot
6/1

Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum: a special exhibit.
6/6-7/1


Ribbon Cutting for Small Business Saturday of Wakulla 
6/8

Salvation Army's 3rd Annual Saltwater Slam Fishing Tournament 

6/10

Lunch & Learn- What To Do When Disaster Strikes
6/13


3rd Annual Gage Pitman Memorial Rockin' Reds Fishing Tournament
6/24-6/25

Christmas After Dark
7/28


Career Source Capital Region:
Your Workforce Update.
2023 Ed2go Class List

Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request.
