FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

This hunk’s name is Ruger. He is an 18 Mo old Lab/Mastiff and
weighs 70 lbs. He is a sweet and social guy who we are told has been around
small children and likes most other dogs. He’s calm, easy going, a little goofy
and looking for a loving home with a big couch!
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call
Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society
at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at
www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
