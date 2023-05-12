Friday, May 12, 2023

FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK





 

This hunk’s name is Ruger. He is an 18 Mo old Lab/Mastiff and weighs 70 lbs. He is a sweet and social guy who we are told has been around small children and likes most other dogs. He’s calm, easy going, a little goofy and looking for a loving home with a big couch!

 

 

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.


