Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Gulf Counties

Permit: Stormwater - Large Construction (>= 5 AC)
Project Name: REDFISH COVE SUBDIVISION
Location Id: FLR10VY44
Location Name: Redfish Cove Subdivision
County: Gulf
Application Number: FLR10VY44-001
For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Npdes Stormwater permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-7522
Permit: Water - ERP Modifications
Project Name: CASA DEL MAR SUBDIVISION
Location Id: 429105
Location Name: CAS DEL MAR SUBDIVISION
County: Franklin
Application Number: 429105-003
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: CAS DEL MAR SUBDIVISION
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Modifications
Project Name: RUSS SF RESIDENCE-WELLS
Location Id: 425015
Location Name: 106 CABBELL DRIVE
County: Gulf
Application Number: 425015-003
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: 106 CABBELL DRIVE
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
