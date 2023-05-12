Friday, May 12, 2023

May-June Fishing the Forgotten Coast from Robinson Brothers Guide Service

May - June Fishing the Forgotten Coast

For anyone who has been fishing with us over the years, you all know that May is my favorite time for anglers to stay and fish out of the Apalachicola Florida area. Spring breakers are gone, school summer vacations haven't yet begun and the temperature is perfect. Better yet, most every species of fish that swims in the Northern Gulf of Mexico is just waiting on you to make the cast.


Believe it or not we still have some Flats Fishing (Yes, Tarpon! Yes, Redfish!) trips available with Capt. Nathan Donahoe, Capt. Adam Hudson and Capt. TJ over the next few weeks and Capt. Adam has a few June dates open. Now, do what you know you want to do and call me to book your trip with your favorite Captain! 850-653-8896 or book online FloridaRedfish.com

Capt. David's New Boat!

Capt. David Fowlkes has decided to focus on fishing in shallower water so he has his Offshore boat up for sale and is on the way home right now with his new 23' Jones Brothers Bay Boat. Stay tuned for more fishing adventures!

Thinking about staying in Apalachicola while you fish? Check out Robinson Real Estate Company Vacation Rentals. RobinsonRealEstateCompany.com/Vacation-Rentals We currently even have several properties available for monthly rentals this summer for longer stays such as The 12th Street Cottage (pet friendly) and The Apalachicola Cottage. Call Jordyn - 850-653-1653 or make your reservation request online.

Robinson Brothers Guide Service

44 Avene E

Apalachicola FL 32320

Robinson Brothers Guide Service | 850-653-8896 |

See what's happening on our social sites:

Facebook  Twitter  Instagram
Robinson Brothers Guide Service | 44 Avenue EApalachicola, FL 32320



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment