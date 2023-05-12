The need to find a new permanent location for the Franklin County Supervisor of Elections office could move the county planning and zoning and building department offices to Eastpoint.
The current elections office on Avenue F in Apalachicola is pretty old, and it has issues like a leaky roof and an Air Conditioner that sometimes goes out.
But most importantly, the elections office needs a site that is secure to protect the voting machinery.
The County is considering relocating the Elections office into the courthouse annex in Apalachicola, which would require finding a new site for the P and Z and building departments.
They are now considering a plan to move those offices to the old KOA property in Eastpoint.
The developer there has approached the county to discuss a build to suit option where the contractor would sell the county land with a building that would house the Administrative, Planning and Zoning, and Building Department.
The building would also include a smaller Commission meeting room, as an alternate meeting site, or to host public hearings or workshops that affects property.
At this point, the county is only investigating the costs and have agreed to submit requirements and a rough floor plan to the developer, so he can provide a cost range.
If that proves acceptable, the County would consider moving forward.
County Staff is already looking at funding options for the proposed project.
