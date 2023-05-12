The Florida Department of Agriculture is inviting Florida’s wounded veterans to register for upcoming outdoor recreational events across the state through the “Operation Outdoor Freedom” program.
There will be three events in June, including two fishing trips and a scalloping trip, available to wounded veterans across Florida.
Since the program was launched in 2009, more than 4,100 wounded veterans have participated in “Operation Outdoor Freedom” events at no cost.
The Florida Forest Service organizes and hosts events where participants can fish, hunt, boat and more.
Outdoor excursions are held regularly on state forests and private lands throughout Florida and are funded through private donations.
Eligible veterans can visit the Florida Department of Agriculture website to register for upcoming events and find out more information on each event.
fdacs.gov/OperationOutdoorFreedom
