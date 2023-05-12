Friday, May 12, 2023

Genetic testing for horse behavioral trait, climate smart hemp, and more UF/IFAS news

 

For the week beginning May 8, 2023

 
   
  

 
TIMELY NEWS | It's almost Florida watermelon harvest time. The Sunshine State is the nation's top producer of the classic summertime fruit, and UF/IFAS supports the industry's productivityContact us for an expert on this topic >

  
 
  


Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.

New research could help breed for less “spooky” horses

University of Florida researchers are working to identify genes that influence horses’ tendency to react to perceived threats, a first step toward one day selecting or breeding horses for the temperament types we prefer.  Contact > 

Scientists to deploy hemp crops in ways to combat climate change

USDA Climate-Smart Commodities grant, led by Florida A&M University, will help researchers support hemp production for conservation and carbon sequestration, and also support underserved farmers. Contact > 

Cheers to moms, including the wild ones

Factoids about maternal instincts in common Florida species: burrowing owls, bluebirds, alligators, bats (timely with maternity season through August), termites and manatees. Contact > 

UF/IFAS role in showing Ghost Orchid at prestigious Chelsea Flower Show

Michael Kane, UF professor emeritus, will be part of a team showing the rare plant, native to the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge in Collier County. The British show is by invitation only. Contact > 

Students reap real-life experience in on-campus teaching garden

The Horticultural Sciences Teaching Garden is designed, monitored and managed by students, and it's unique in its proximity to UF/IFAS experts and facilities that can troubleshoot problems. Contact >

Citrus horticulture expert joins Indian River Research and Education Center

Flavia Zambon is the selected candidate for the UF/IFAS Indian River Research and Education Center’s (IRREC) assistant professor of production horticulture of citrus and other tree crops. Contact >

 

  
 

 

 


NEW | PSAs from UF/IFAS water resource experts.

Well water routine maintenance

The Florida Department of Health recommends testing your private well water annually for coliform bacteria, nitrate, lead, and pH. A downloadable, pre-recorded PSA is available for useContact >

Septic system maintenance after flooding

During floods or heavy rains, the soil around a septic tank and drainfield can get waterlogged, and wastewater from the septic system can’t drain through the soil. Great hurricane season content; download here. Contact >

Hurricane Recovery: Well water safety after a hurricane

If your private well or septic system is damaged during the storm, your well water may be contaminated with harmful bacteria. Also available for download here. Contact >

 

 

 

 
 
     
  


BEST OF THE REST | Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.

Our blogs share knowledge: Normal 'Abnormalities' – Palms

Taylor Clem, UF/IFAS Extension Nassau County, explains how plants don't always follow "normal" characteristics but are otherwise fine. In palms, this may concern the roots, bark, or trunks. Contact >

Photos for use: Sargassum, aka "seaweed blob"

Our photographers travel around the state and capture timely imagery. All photos are available for use with proper credit, and we also have the UF/IFAS expertise to complete your story. Contact for download instructions >

Visual learning: Disaster prep and planning infographic

Hurricane Season starts June 1, and it's never too early to be prepared. See more infographics > Contact >

 

  
   
   
   
  

