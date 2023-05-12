Genetic testing for horse behavioral trait, climate smart hemp, and more UF/IFAS news

|
For the week beginning May 8, 2023
TIMELY NEWS | It's almost Florida watermelon harvest time. The Sunshine State is the nation's top producer of the classic summertime fruit, and UF/IFAS supports the industry's productivity. Contact us for an expert on this topic >
New research could help breed for less “spooky” horses
University of Florida researchers are working to identify genes that influence horses’ tendency to react to perceived threats, a first step toward one day selecting or breeding horses for the temperament types we prefer. Contact >
Scientists to deploy hemp crops in ways to combat climate change
A USDA Climate-Smart Commodities grant, led by Florida A&M University, will help researchers support hemp production for conservation and carbon sequestration, and also support underserved farmers. Contact >
Cheers to moms, including the wild ones
Factoids about maternal instincts in common Florida species: burrowing owls, bluebirds, alligators, bats (timely with maternity season through August), termites and manatees. Contact >
UF/IFAS role in showing Ghost Orchid at prestigious Chelsea Flower Show
Michael Kane, UF professor emeritus, will be part of a team showing the rare plant, native to the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge in Collier County. The British show is by invitation only. Contact >
Students reap real-life experience in on-campus teaching garden
The Horticultural Sciences Teaching Garden is designed, monitored and managed by students, and it's unique in its proximity to UF/IFAS experts and facilities that can troubleshoot problems. Contact >
Citrus horticulture expert joins Indian River Research and Education Center
Flavia Zambon is the selected candidate for the UF/IFAS Indian River Research and Education Center’s (IRREC) assistant professor of production horticulture of citrus and other tree crops. Contact >
NEW | PSAs from UF/IFAS water resource experts.
