County commissioners agreed this month to put their support behind the “Big Bend Crime Stoppers” organization by allowing it to represent Franklin County when it is seeking grants through the state Attorney General’s Crime Stopper Trust Fund.
The Crime Stoppers group provides a way for people to report information anonymously to help law enforcement solve crimes.
The group has been in existence since 1984 and represents 7 counties including Franklin, Liberty and Wakulla counties.
It is primarily funded through a trust fund through the State Attorney General’s office but it needs a letter of agreement from each county in order to access the funds on behalf of each county.
County commissioners said they were more than happy to support the motion - the commission supported a similar motion in 2020.
