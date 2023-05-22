The 20th Annual
Kingfish Shootout will be held in June and is now looking for sponsors.
The kingfish shootout was founded
by Jimmie Crowder, in honor of his daughter, Lisa Crowder, who lost her battle
with leukemia in 2002.
Since then, The Crowder family
has invested countless hours supporting the efforts to find a cure.
Jimmie founded the Kingfish
Shootout tournament in 2003 to help fund the fight against this disease and
improve the lives of those affected by leukemia and has donated over $1.2
million dollars to the Leukemia Research Foundation in the past 19 years.
The tournament is a non-profit
event, so any gift, sponsorship, advertising, or time donated is greatly
appreciated.
Sponsorships range from just 20
dollars to support the cause, to 5000 dollars for a gold sponsorship which
allows you to enter a team in the tournament and gets you advertising.
The tournament has a guaranteed
payout of 22 thousand dollars, with a 5000-dollar prize for the biggest
kingfish, 3000 dollars for the biggest snapper and 2000 dollars for the biggest
Spanish mackerel.
The event will be held on Saturday,
June 17th, at C-Quarters Marina in Carrabelle.
For more information go to c-quartersmarina.com.
