The Gulf County
School District is creating a new STEAM program at Port St Joe Elementary
School for the 2023-24 school year and are looking for businesses and members
of the public to help sponsor the program.
STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering,
Arts & Math.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that
STEM jobs are growing greater than twice the rate of ALL other occupations.
Next year, all K-6 students at Port St. Joe
Elementary will have two 50-minute classes per week in STEAM, 1 in Art and 1 in
Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.
Over the summer, the school maintenance team will be
setting up two new STEAM classrooms in the old Pre-K building.
To support the creation of this new program and related
opportunities for fine arts and STEM instruction in the school, The Port St. Joe Elementary PTO Board
are asking for community donations.
Sponsorship opportunities -range from 250 dollars to
6000 dollars and up, and all sponsors will have their names on a plaque outside
the new STEAM center.
People interested in sponsoring can write a check payable to the
“Port St. Joe Elementary PTO” by May 26th, and take it to the Port St. Joe Elementary School front office.
