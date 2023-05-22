Local unemployment saw a big drop between March and April.
Franklin County unemployment was 2.1 percent in April, down from 2.6 percent the month before.
105 people were out of work out of a workforce of 5016.
Franklin County's unemployment rate was slightly below the statewide unemployment average of 2.3 percent.
Gulf County’s unemployment rate was 2 percent in April, down from 2.2 percent the month before.
109 people were out of work in gulf County in April.
Wakulla County unemployment was 2.1 percent in April.
Liberty County unemployment was 2.5 percent.
