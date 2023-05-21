FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Charlie is a 6 yr. old Rat Terrier mix. The white face makes
him appear older than he is but he’s not old. Charlie is a very calm and easy-going
guy who doesn’t feel the need to bark all the time. He loves nothing more than
to snuggle up right next to you on the couch. He would make a wonderful
companion pet for someone looking for a 12 lb. buddy.
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call
Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society
at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at
www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
No comments:
Post a Comment