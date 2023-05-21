Sunday, May 21, 2023

FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK



 

Charlie is a 6 yr. old Rat Terrier mix. The white face makes him appear older than he is but he’s not old. Charlie is a very calm and easy-going guy who doesn’t feel the need to bark all the time. He loves nothing more than to snuggle up right next to you on the couch. He would make a wonderful companion pet for someone looking for a 12 lb. buddy.

 

 

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.




