Sunday, May 21, 2023

Studies consider whether trees will fall in hurricanes, how wildfires spread, and more UF/IFAS news


 

For the week beginning May 15, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
ACTION REQUESTED | With Hurricane Season about to start June 1, we're still accepting responses to this quick survey that will help us identify reporter and editor needs for informing your audience before, during and after storms. UF/IFAS has experts in water quality concerns, tree maintenance, food safety and more.

ACCIÓN REQUERIDA | Con la Temporada de Huracanes a punto de iniciar este 1 de junio, todavía estamos aceptando respuestas a esta breve encuesta que nos ayudará a identificar las necesidades de los periodistas y editores para informar a su audiencia antes, durante y después de las tormentas.

 

 

 

 

 


Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.

Para el contenido en español de la edición de esta semana, por favor utilice este enlace.

Study: Some tree “defects” don’t predict whether a tree will fall in a hurricane

Just because a tree looks a bit odd or damaged, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to topple during a tropical storm or hurricane, new University of Florida research shows. Contact > 

Study: Wildfire spread risk increases where trees, shrubs replace grasses

Using prescribed fire, the lead researcher says, is "a lot safer than waiting for a wildfire to occur." The study applies to forested land nationwide. Contact > 

Pumpout Nav mobile app for boaters expands to Florida

It's boating season again. Pumpout Nav, a free iOS and Android app, uses a boater’s location information to suggest the nearest public pumpout station on a map or list. More than 250 stations are listed statewide. Contact > 

Data from two new UF/IFAS citrus varieties experiments advances

The first experimental citrus grove, the Millennium Block, includes 20 acres of grapefruit, grapefruit-hybrids, oranges, and mandarins. Overall, nearly 40,000 trees are being researched in two trials. Contact > 

Historic 4-H Camp Cherry Lake cabins available

Most of Camp Cherry Lake’s cabins are being replaced with climate-controlled lodging that is more accessible. Six cabins will be made available during a public auction June 9-15. Contact > 

 

 

 

 

 

 


NUEVO CONTENIDO EN ESPAÑOL PARA ESTA SEMANA

Tenemos una variedad de publicaciones de UF/IFAS que ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones e infográficos más recientes.

Aclaremos los mitos sobre la masa de sargazo del 2023

Si bien el sargazo es una especie que ocurre naturalmente, muchas variables afectan su abundancia o la cantidad en que esta alga crece. Contacto >

In English: The 2023 Sargassum “blob:” dispelling mythsContact >

¿Qué debe hacer si su sistema séptico está inundado?

Cuando ocurre una inundación, ayude a evitar problemas mayores en su sistema séptico mediante las siguientes recomendaciones. Puede descargar un mensaje pregrabado utilizando este enlaceContacto >

In English: PSA: Septic system maintenance after floodingContact >

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BEST OF THE REST | Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.

Our blogs share knowledge: The time for mixed mowable species has come

Donna Corbelli Castro, UF/IFAS Extension Broward County, says combining species in the lawn helps during times of drought, attracts pollinators, and can be mowed along with the turf. She offers 10 options to consider. More blogs > Contact >

Video stories: One year since UF scientists announced plants grew in lunar soil

With a few teaspoons of lunar soil and seeds from a model plant species, the UF Space Plants Lab's discovery was big news. Contact >

Visual learning: Wild game meat packaging and storing NEW infographic

Fridge or freezer? Vacuum sealed or in a container? How to safely store game meats for later consumption. See more infographics > Contact >

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

