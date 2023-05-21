Studies consider whether trees will fall in hurricanes, how wildfires spread, and more UF/IFAS news

Website | A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply
For the week beginning May 15, 2023
ACTION REQUESTED | With Hurricane Season about to start June 1, we're still accepting responses to this quick survey that will help us identify reporter and editor needs for informing your audience before, during and after storms. UF/IFAS has experts in water quality concerns, tree maintenance, food safety and more.
ACCIÓN REQUERIDA | Con la Temporada de Huracanes a punto de iniciar este 1 de junio, todavía estamos aceptando respuestas a esta breve encuesta que nos ayudará a identificar las necesidades de los periodistas y editores para informar a su audiencia antes, durante y después de las tormentas.
Para el contenido en español de la edición de esta semana, por favor utilice este enlace.
Study: Some tree “defects” don’t predict whether a tree will fall in a hurricane
Just because a tree looks a bit odd or damaged, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to topple during a tropical storm or hurricane, new University of Florida research shows. Contact >
Study: Wildfire spread risk increases where trees, shrubs replace grasses
Using prescribed fire, the lead researcher says, is "a lot safer than waiting for a wildfire to occur." The study applies to forested land nationwide. Contact >
Pumpout Nav mobile app for boaters expands to Florida
It's boating season again. Pumpout Nav, a free iOS and Android app, uses a boater’s location information to suggest the nearest public pumpout station on a map or list. More than 250 stations are listed statewide. Contact >
Data from two new UF/IFAS citrus varieties experiments advances
The first experimental citrus grove, the Millennium Block, includes 20 acres of grapefruit, grapefruit-hybrids, oranges, and mandarins. Overall, nearly 40,000 trees are being researched in two trials. Contact >
Historic 4-H Camp Cherry Lake cabins available
Most of Camp Cherry Lake’s cabins are being replaced with climate-controlled lodging that is more accessible. Six cabins will be made available during a public auction June 9-15. Contact >
NUEVO CONTENIDO EN ESPAÑOL PARA ESTA SEMANA
Tenemos una variedad de publicaciones de UF/IFAS que ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones e infográficos más recientes.
