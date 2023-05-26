FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Lon is a 5-6 month old Black Mouth Cur and Boxer mix and we think his wrinkles are adorable. He is a sweet, friendly and social pup who should make a wonderful family pet. This cutie is available for adoption to a loving family and now that school is out, it' the perfect time to add to your family!
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call
Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society
at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at
www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
