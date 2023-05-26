Memorial Day is considered the kick-off of the summer holiday season and the Audubon Society would like to remind you to be mindful of nesting birds,

Memorial
Day is considered the kick-off of the summer holiday season which means many
people will be heading to the beach.
If you are on the
beaches this holiday weekend, the Audubon Society would like to remind you to
be mindful of nesting birds, as even a minor disturbance can destroy a nest.
A variety of
protected birds are currently nesting on
Most of these
species nest in the open and lay well-camouflaged eggs directly on the sand,
making them nearly invisible to predators and to the untrained human eye.
You can help
protect the birds by moving parties, picnics and fireworks away from nesting
areas.
Just approaching
a bird is enough to flush birds away from their nest.
When birds are
forced to fly off their eggs, it exposes the chicks to predators and to the
impacts of the Sun.
Many beach nesting
areas are marked to keep people away.
In
Those area are
only accessible by boat and are off limits to humans through August.
