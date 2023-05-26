Forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center are predicting near-normal hurricane activity this year.
NOAA’s outlook for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season predicts a 30% chance of an above-normal season, a 40% chance of a near-normal season and a 30% chance of a below-normal season.
For the 2023 hurricane season, NOAA is forecasting a range of 12 to 17 total named storms with winds of 39 mph or higher.
Of those, 5 to 9 could become hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or higher, including 1 to 4 major hurricanes with winds of 111 mph or higher.
The upcoming Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be less active than recent years, due to competing factors — some that suppress storm development and some that fuel it.
NOAA scientists predict a high potential for El Nino to develop this summer, which can suppress Atlantic hurricane activity.
El Nino’s potential influence on storm development could be offset by an above-normal west African monsoon and warmer-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea which creates more energy to fuel storm development.
