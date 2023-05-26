Friday, May 26, 2023

Get Out and Enjoy Life in Gulf County!

Saturday, June 3 at City Commons on Reid Avenue Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market is an open-air market offering: Arts and Crafts, Seasonal Produce, Fresh Shrimp, Grass fed beef, baked goods and much more.

Vendors may vary!

10 AM – 2 PM EST

First Friday Sip & Shop will be June 2, from 5-7pm ET for adult beverages, light hors d'oeuvres while finding great deals and good times on Reid Avenue at participating businesses!

Goin' Coastal


The Joe Center for the Arts

About Beach

Beach Realty of Cape San Blas

Cabana 15

Wendy Patrick Designs

Shirley Southern Boutique - NEW LOCATION

Magnolias Boutique

The Fuss Boutique

Solana Shades

Joseph's Cottage

No Name Books & Gifts

The Sugar Shack

Coastal Realty Group

The Dark Horse Exchange

E Esthetics


We look forward to seeing you there! 

St. Joe Bar & Package is the place to be!

305 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

Friday – Open 5-10. Joseph Brooks 7-10.

Singer/Songwriter

http://www.facebook.com/josephbrooksmusic


Saturday – Open 5-10. Smolderin’ Embers 7-10.

The Pub’s “House Band” playing Classic Rock.

http://www.facebook.com/Smolderin-Embers-110334010740460


Coming up:

Tuesday May 30 – Singo – Classic Rock Edition

Wednesday May 31 – Derrick Dorsey

Thursday June 1 – Neal Kelly

Friday June 2 – Zack McFarland

Saturday June 3 – Josh Roney


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge

﻿

Wednesday @7pm join us for the Weekly Dart Tournament

Thursday is our monthly Coed Pool Tournament @7pm

Come try our May Drink Special - How I Met Your Mother! $7

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC consultant - Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!

Email Len!

Your member benefits offer you options! Check out ChambersofFLhealthcare.com to learn more about the vast number of healthcare and ancillary benefits available to you and your team. 

Click Here for more information.

Join us for the 7th Annual Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Festival on Sunday, July 2, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET in George Core Park in Port St. Joe, FL!


﻿The festival is free to attendees and will take place rain or shine.


For Vendor and Sponsor forms, please contact Jessica Swindall at sjpturtlepatrol@gmail.com





﻿Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

