Franklin County is considering building a breakwater at the boat ramp at the St. George Island fishing pier, to make the ramp safer to use.
The county recently completed a study to find the best way to protect the ramp from the high waves that sometimes hit that area.
Initially the county had considered a floating wave attenuation device; however, the study determined that the water depth and wind direction would make a floating structure ineffective.
The study found that the most effective design would be a pile supported vertical panel breakwater that would be 155 feet long and 75 feet from the mouth of the basin.
The design would reduce the 4.7-foot waves to less than 1 foot within the boat ramp basin.
The proposed wall would also provide calm water in the temporary mooring location on the side of the seawall beside the ramp.
County Engineers will now pursue the pile supported vertical panel breakwater for the design as part of the St. George Island Boat Ramp Improvement Design Project.
