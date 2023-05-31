The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is still selling yard signs to the public so people can show their support for law enforcement officers in the community.
Sheriff Smith said the signs show support for deputies as well as correction al officers, nurses and other people who work at our local jail and prison.
The signs depict a sheriff’s hat with a badge in front of the American Flag and says “we support our Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.”
The signs cost 12 dollars each.
The money raised through the sign sale will buy gifts for local sheriff’s employees as a show of appreciation.
The signs are available for purchase at the Sheriff’s Office on Highway 65 as well as Taylor’s Building Supply in Eastpoint, Gander’s Hardware in Carrabelle, and Bayside coffee in Eastpoint as well as various other businesses.
