Franklin County is working on a new logo to put on its letterhead and county vehicles.
Earlier this month, the county signed an agreement with the Apalachee Regional Planning Council to design the new county logo.
The Planning council has a graphic design staff to do the work.
Once complete and approved, the new logo will be used on county stationary, vehicles, TDC signage, and other places where it is necessary.
