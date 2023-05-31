If you are a hunter looking for exotic prey, the Florida Fish and wildlife conservation commission invites you to take part in the 2023 Python Challenge competition.
Burmese Pythons are an invasive snake species that are spreading through South Florida – impacting native wildlife and birds.
The snakes can grow to almost 20 feet.
The hunt takes place on public lands in South Florida from August 4th through the 13th, – primarily the Everglades.
Participants in the 2022 Florida Python Challenge removed 231 invasive Burmese pythons from the Everglades, an increase from the 2021 number and more than double those removed in 2020.
Nearly 1,000 people from 32 states, Canada, and Latvia registered to take part in the 10-day competition in 2022.
Participants this year will have the chance to win a share of more than $30,000 in prizes while removing invasive Burmese pythons from the wild.
You can register for this year's event on-line at FLpythonchallenge.org.
There are prizes of up to 10,000 dollars for killing the most Burmese pythons or 1000 bucks for killing the longest.
To find out more, just go on-line to https://flpythonchallenge.org/
