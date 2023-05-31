FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute May Research Updates

The Enigma of Alligator Snappers in the Homosassa River
The state-threatened Suwannee alligator snapping turtle (Macrochelys suwanniensis) is thought to be confined to Suwannee River drainage. A report of alligator snapping turtles in the Homosassa River—about 45 mi south of the mouth of the Suwannee River—intrigued FWRI staff, so researchers set traps in Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park in southwestern Citrus County. Nine alligator snapping turtles were caught, and based on distinctive characteristics of the head, carapace, and plastron, the Homosassa population appears to be comprised of the Suwannee species, but scientists will confirm this by genetic analyses. Researchers plan on trapping in the creek twice more to generate a population estimate and perhaps determine how long alligator snappers have been observed in Homosassa and their possible source of introduction. Watch our video on YouTube to find out more!
The Importance of Periodic Fire
Many Floridians know that fire plays a vital role in maintaining our natural pinelands, but not many are aware that our seasonal wetlands also need fire to continue supporting the countless species that live there. Historically, frequent growing season fires, sparked by lighting, would have burned into seasonally dry wetlands, clearing them of woody vegetation like small trees and shrubs. These natural fire patterns resulted in open-canopied wetlands carpeted with grasses and other low-growing herbs. When fire isn’t allowed to burn into dry wetlands, woody vegetation takes over; their branches will spread out and close the canopy above – starving shorter vegetation of sunlight and inhibiting its growth. Dead leaves, sticks, and other debris accumulate and further smother the underlying plant communities.
For the federally threatened frosted flatwoods salamander, the lack of frequent and seasonally appropriate fire is a serious concern for the future of the species. Shallow, temporary wetlands provide the ideal location for breeding, and the low-growing grasses and herbs provide the perfect microhabitats for female salamanders to lay their eggs. However, when woody vegetation continues to grow unchecked, the important wetland plants suffer – removing an important asset from the salamander’s reproductive cycle and preventing success. The frosted flatwoods salamander is just one example of the many plant and animal species that rely on particular fire patterns to successfully maintain their habitats.
The next time you pass a prescribed burn (or smell one!), remember that these fires are meant to replicate essential natural processes and support the conservation of wildlife! (Photos courtesy of Pierson Hill)
Horseshoe Crab Molting Season
As horseshoe crabs age and grow – they become too large for their rigid shell and must shed it to continue growing. Unlike other true crabs that molt by backing out of their shell, horseshoe crabs push forward and create a split in the front of their shell to wiggle out of. Each horseshoe crab will molt around 16-17 times throughout its life cycle, gradually growing until it reaches its final exoskeleton at around 9-10 years of age. Find out more from our video on Facebook and more about horseshoe crabs generally on our website.
Over 10,000 Urchins Collected at 5th Annual St. Joseph Bay Sea Urchin Roundup
Earlier this month at the 5th St. Joseph Bay Urchin Round Up, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, St. Andrew Bay and St. Joseph Bay Estuary Program, and a group of volunteers teamed up to remove urchins (Lytechinus spp.) that are overgrazing turtle grass beds in St. Joe Bay. Together, we were able to collect 42 buckets or approximately 10,200 individual urchins from active grazing fronts and help jump start the natural recovery of affected grass beds. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who participated in this event – Thank you! The collected urchins were relocated and released to deeper portions of the bay and away from grazed seagrass beds, and the agencies involved will continue to monitor water quality and the abundance of sea urchins and seagrass in this area. Follow FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute to stay in the loop on future volunteer opportunities. Learn more about seagrass protection and restoration at St. Joseph Bay on our website.
New on MyFWC.com/Research
We hope you enjoy these articles that have been recently added/updated on our website:
Red Tide Current Status
Red Tide-Related Hotlines and Information Sources
HAB Publications
Annual Manatee Rescue Summaries
Red Tide Manatee Mortalities
2023 Manatee Mortalities
Red Tide Videos
Internship Opportunities
Manatee Impacts from 2022-23 Red Tide Bloom
Status and Trends Report
Stone Crab Catch Data
Fisheries Independent Monitoring
Our Mission
Through effective research and technical knowledge, we provide
timely information and guidance to protect, conserve, and manage
Florida's fish and wildlife resources.
