Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce Weekly Chamber E-news

Immediately following The Chill Spot Ribbon Cutting the Chamber will have an information table set up at The Chill Spot encouraging members to participate in the strategic plan survey and provide information on the chamber. 6/1 - 5:00 - 7:00
The Wakulla Senior Center is looking for people to sponsor a senior meal! A week's worth of meals for one senior is only $15.00. You can sponsor a month of meals for one senior for the low cost of $60.00 and an annual sponsorship for one senior is $720.00, which can be paid monthly, quarterly, or annually. They will take credit cards at the Center or by phone and checks can be mailed to Wakulla Senior Citizens Council, Inc., 33 Michael Dr, Crawfordville 32327. Phone 850-888-1015 for more information. BE A HOT LUNCH SPONSOR!!!!!
New for 2023: The Wakulla News is providing FREE marketing materials for ALL advertisers and local businesses to promote themselves for the Best of Wakulla Readers' Choice Awards. These are perfect graphics for social media, websites, emails, and more! Check it out here!
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
