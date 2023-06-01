The
City of Carrabelle has agreed to kick in some money to get rid of some beavers
that are blocking some ditches with
their dams.
Beavers sometimes build their dams in local ditches
and waterways and have caused flooding in some areas.
By holding back water they also create mosquito
breeding grounds.
There is currently an issue with beaver dams in a
ditch along Tallahassee Street and Grey Avenue in Carrabelle.
Not only is it causing mosquito issues, but it also
threatens to flood nearby roads during heavy rains.
The Franklin County Commission voted in early May to
hire a company out of St. Augustine which has an amphibious excavator to remove
the beaver dams, but it’s not cheap.
It will cost a little over 19 thousand dollars to do
the job.
The City will pay 9500 of that cost.
The Franklin County Commission said they were very
glad that the city agreed to help cover the costs.
