Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Franklin County will auction off surplus equipment and vehicles on Saturday, June the 3rd.

 

The county is working with a company called the Florida Auction Network.

 

The auction will have items from Franklin County and other local government agencies.

 

The auctioneer fee will be 5% of the gross sales – the rest goes back to the county.

 

A similar auction held last year raised over 70 thousand dollars for Franklin County and its various departments.

 

The county is now working to compile a list of surplus equipment and vehicles that will be auctioned off next month.

 

The auctioned items will include unneeded equipment, vehicles and even the old theater seats out of Chapman Auditorium which are being replaced by the Panhandle Players.

 

You will be able to keep up with the auction and see many of the auction items on-line at https://flauctionnetwork.com/



