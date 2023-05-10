Franklin County will auction off surplus equipment and
vehicles on Saturday, June the 3rd.
The county is working with a company called the Florida
Auction Network.
The auction will have items from Franklin County and other
local government agencies.
The auctioneer fee will be 5% of the gross sales – the rest
goes back to the county.
A similar auction held last year raised over 70 thousand
dollars for Franklin County and its various departments.
The county is now working to compile a list of surplus
equipment and vehicles that will be auctioned off next month.
The auctioned items will include unneeded equipment, vehicles
and even the old theater seats out of Chapman Auditorium which are being
replaced by the Panhandle Players.
You will be able to keep up with the auction and see many of
the auction items on-line at https://flauctionnetwork.com/
