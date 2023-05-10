Vrooman Park in Eastpoint will be getting some pretty major and much-needed upgrades in the near future.
Franklin County was awarded $355,000 as part of a Hurricane Michael Assistance Grant from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for the replacement of the ballfield lights at Vrooman Park.
That work is tentatively scheduled to begin on May 22nd.
Last week the county approved more work for the park, including energy efficient wind-zone compliant sports lighting for the basketball court, a roof structure for the batting cage and the refurbishment of the playground.
The playground work will cost a little over 50 thousand dollars to remove rust and replace some of the playground equipment that can’t be refurbished.
The lighting for the basketball court will cost about 45 thousand dollars.
The additional projects will also be funded through a Hurricane Michael Assistance Grant through the Florida Department of Economic opportunity.
The county will soon begin advertising for bids for the 28’ x 65’ x 14’ metal roof structure for the batting cage.
Companies interested in doing that work will find the advertisement posted on-line at franklincountyflorida.com
