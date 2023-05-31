GCSC’s Fire Academy Application Deadline Approaching Soon

Panama City, FL - The Gulf Coast State College Fire Academy is currently open for applications until June 6. The Fire Academy is offered in three modules for those interested in pursuing a career in the fire service. Students will qualify for firefighter positions throughout the State of Florida upon successful completion of the Minimum Standards program and State Exam. Students must meet GCSC admission requirements for P.S.A.V. and Florida Bureau of Fire Standards and Training Requirements.
Fire Academy:
- Application deadline: June 6, 2023
- Class begins: June 12, 2023
- Location: GCSC North Bay Campus.
- For more information, please contact Kevin Granberg at kgranberg@gulfcoast.edu or 850.769.1551 ext. 5606.
