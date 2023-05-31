Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

The Friends of St. Vincent Island National Wildlife Refuge group was established in 2007 to provide support for the St Vincent Island National Wildlife Refuge.
Their Mission is to support environmental activities that include education, recreation and increased understanding of the history and natural environment of the St. Vincent National Wildlife Refuge.
Their Goals are to:
- Increase public awareness of the Refuge
- Provide financial support to the Refuge
- Support Refuge projects
Join them in this important work to learn about, preserve, and enjoy this unique island. They have a variety of volunteer activities that may appeal to you. Your membership entitles you to be their guest at their annual meeting, receive quarterly newsletters, and receive advance notice of upcoming events.
Friends of St. Vincent NWR
ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP MEETING - Sunday, February 23 * 3 -5 PM
Memberships start at $20
History, Culture, Arts Building - 86 Water Street, Apalachicola, FL
stvincentislandfriends@gmail.com
www.stvincentfriends.com
No comments:
Post a Comment