Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

Duren's Piggly Wiggly is the most complete food store east of Panama City along Florida's Northwest Coast.


Offering an incredible variety of items including:

  • a broad selection of specialty foods rarely seen in a small-town grocery
  • gluten-free products throughout our store, clearly identified for the convenience of their customers living gluten-free lifestyles
  • an entire section of organic products in their produce department
  • fresh local seafood
  • certified angus beef
  • a Soup-Salad-Olive bar open daily from 9:00am until 8:00pm ET
  • a Deli featuring mouthwatering Subs, Specialty Cheeses, Boar's Head


Meats, Hearty Hot Meals, and Voted the Best Fried Chicken on The Forgotten Coast!


Stop by “The Pig” like the locals call it, you will be pleased!

 

Duren's Piggly Wiggly

125 W Hwy 98, Port St Joe, FL

(850) 229-8398


www.durenspigglywiggly.com

·        Store Hours: 6am - 10pm ET daily

·        Deli Hours: 6am - 7pm Mon- Sat (ET), 7am - 8pm Sunday

·        Seafood Dept Hours: 7am - 7pm ET Daily

·        Soup/Salad Bar Hours: 9am - 7pm ET Daily

The Forgotten Coast Inn is situated in between Mexico Beach and Port St. Joe, in the heart of St. Joe Beach on US HWY 98. Conveniently there is a beach access right across US HWY 98.


They offer 15 modern and cozy rooms right across the beach. Featuring one ADA unit with an accessible ramp, roll in shower, a Full bed.


For guests that might need additional parking for their boats and jet-skis, free parking is offered.


The Forgotten Coast Inn is within driving distance to the downtown, shopping, local restaurants, marina, and more!


Forgotten Coast Inn

8010 US HWY 98 W, Port St. Joe, FL

forgottencoastinn@gmail.com

(850) 731-1331

www.forgottencoastinnpsj.com

The Friends of St. Vincent Island National Wildlife Refuge group was established in 2007 to provide support for the St Vincent Island National Wildlife Refuge.


Their Mission is to support environmental activities that include education, recreation and increased understanding of the history and natural environment of the St. Vincent National Wildlife Refuge.


Their Goals are to:

- Increase public awareness of the Refuge

- Provide financial support to the Refuge

- Support Refuge projects


Join them in this important work to learn about, preserve, and enjoy this unique island. They have a variety of volunteer activities that may appeal to you. Your membership entitles you to be their guest at their annual meeting, receive quarterly newsletters, and receive advance notice of upcoming events.

 

Friends of St. Vincent NWR

ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP MEETING - Sunday, February 23 * 3 -5 PM

Memberships start at $20

History, Culture, Arts Building - 86 Water Street, Apalachicola, FL

stvincentislandfriends@gmail.com

www.stvincentfriends.com

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC Associate Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!


