Get Out and Enjoy Life in Gulf County!

Friday – Open 5-10. Downriver Dan 7-10.
Dan has made music on some of the biggest stages around Michigan and have toured the US playing a few thousand ‘gigs’ along the way and has released two albums of original music.
https://www.downriverdan.com/
Saturday – Open 5-10. Corey Hall 7-10.
Corey was born and raised in Florida. Folk and Blues music was played around him from a very young age. It now resonates through him as an artist and a musician.
coreyhallmusic.com/
Sunday – Open 5-10. Luke & Kaylee 7-10.
Luke and Kaylee are a country music duo based in Nashville with a magical chemistry as songwriters, performers, and husband and wife.
www.lukeandkayleemusic.com
Joe Mama’s Mobile Food Truck will be on site Wednesday thru Saturday 4-10
https://food-truck-106978.square.site/
Coming up:
Tuesday May 23 – Open Mic with NY Dave
Wednesday May 24 – Evan Barber
Thursday May 25 – Jay Gurley
Friday May 26 – Joseph Brooks
Saturday May 27 – Smolderin’ Embers
No comments:
Post a Comment