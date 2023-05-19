Friday, May 19, 2023

Get Out and Enjoy Life in Gulf County!

Saturday, May 20 at City Commons on Reid Avenue Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market is an open-air market offering: Arts and Crafts, Seasonal Produce, Fresh Shrimp, Grass fed beef, baked goods and much more.

Vendors may vary!

10 AM – 2 PM EST

St. Joe Bar & Package is the place to be!

305 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

Friday – Open 5-10. Downriver Dan 7-10.

Dan has made music on some of the biggest stages around Michigan and have toured the US playing a few thousand ‘gigs’ along the way and has released two albums of original music.

https://www.downriverdan.com/


Saturday – Open 5-10. Corey Hall 7-10.

Corey was born and raised in Florida. Folk and Blues music was played around him from a very young age. It now resonates through him as an artist and a musician.

coreyhallmusic.com/

﻿

Sunday – Open 5-10. Luke & Kaylee 7-10.

Luke and Kaylee are a country music duo based in Nashville with a magical chemistry as songwriters, performers, and husband and wife.

www.lukeandkayleemusic.com


Joe Mama’s Mobile Food Truck will be on site Wednesday thru Saturday 4-10

https://food-truck-106978.square.site/


Coming up:

Tuesday May 23 – Open Mic with NY Dave

Wednesday May 24 – Evan Barber

Thursday May 25 – Jay Gurley

Friday May 26 – Joseph Brooks

Saturday May 27 – Smolderin’ Embers


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge

﻿

Wednesday @7pm join us for the Weekly Dart Tournament

Thursday is our monthly Coed Pool Tournament @7pm

Come try our May Drink Special - How I Met Your Mother! $7

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC consultant - Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!

Email Len!

Your member benefits offer you options! Check out ChambersofFLhealthcare.com to learn more about the vast number of healthcare and ancillary benefits available to you and your team. 

Click Here for more information.

Join us for the 7th Annual Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Festival on Sunday, July 2, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET in George Core Park in Port St. Joe, FL!


﻿The festival is free to attendees and will take place rain or shine.


For Vendor and Sponsor forms, please contact Jessica Swindall at sjpturtlepatrol@gmail.com





