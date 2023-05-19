The beach at the St. George Island State Park has been ranked as the best beach in America by Dr. Beach.
The beach at the St. George Island state park was ranked the best beach in the US in the 2023 Top 10 Beaches ranking produced by coastal expert Dr. Stephen Leatherman, professor in the Department of Earth & Environment at Florida International University.
This is the 33rd year Leatherman has rated the best of America's 650 public beaches.
For the past three years the St. George Island beaches ranked number 4 on the list.
The island also made the top 10 list once in the 1990’s and again every year from 2011-2015.
“Dr. Beach,” uses fifty criteria to evaluate the beaches, including water and sand quality, as well as the number of facilities nearby and environmental management.
Leatherman said the St. George Island beach offers natural beauty, lack of development, abundant activities including fishing, swimming, kayaking, cycling, camping and an unparalleled view of the night sky for stargazers.
Number 2 on the list is Duke Kahanamoku Beach in Hawaii, followed by Coopers Beach in Southampton, New York, Caladesi Island State Park in Clearwater and Lighthouse Beach on the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
Rounding out the top ten are Coronado Beach in San Diego, Wailea Beach in Maui, Beachwalker Park in South Carolina, Poipu Beach in Kauai, Hawaii and Coast Guard Beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
And don’t forget our other world-class beach while you are out and about this Summer – the beach at St. Joseph Peninsula State Park in Gulf County was ranked the top beach in the nation in 2002.
https://www.drbeach.org/
http://live.oysterradio.com/
