Oyster City Brewing Company took a gold award in the 2023 World Beer Cup, a global beer competition that recognizes the most outstanding brewers and their beers.
Oyster City is a 15,000-barrel brewery with production locations in Florida, Alabama, and Louisiana that got its start in Apalachicola.
World Beer Cup winners were selected by an international panel of 272 beer judges from 26 countries.
Widely regarded as the “Olympics of Beer,” the 2023 World Beer Cup featured over 10 thousand entries from nearly 2500 breweries in 51 countries.
Awards were given in 103 beer-style categories during the World Beer Cup award ceremony on May 10th at the Music City Center in Nashville.
Oyster City was awarded a gold award in the Munich-Style Helles beer style category for its Tates Helles lager.
The beer was named after Florida’s Tate’s Hell State Forest in Franklin County.
