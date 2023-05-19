The Apalachicola Bay System Initiative is continuing its work to study and restore the Oyster Reefs in the Apalachicola Bay.
The Apalachicola Bay System initiative was created to learn what has led to the decline of the Apalachicola Bay ecosystem and to develop a restoration plan for the bay.
The Apalachicola Bay once produced about 10 percent of the nation's eastern oyster supply, but the fishery collapsed in 2013.
A moratorium on commercial oyster harvesting in the bay is currently in effect and could last till 2025.
In early May, the ABSI completed its second round of oyster reef restoration experiments, with the help of almost 20 local oystermen and women.
Over a period of five days, they were able to effectively deploy 416 cubic yards of limerock, 416 cubic yards of concrete, and 96 cubic yards of shell into the Cat Point area of Apalachicola.
The materials were strategically deployed between 16 sites along the Cat Point region, approximately 2,000 feet southeast from the nearest shoreline.
ABSI aims to continuously monitor these 16 sites over the next 2 years.
The deployment will help to further clarify how different substrate types potentially affects oyster growth rates and mortality, spat settlement, predator presence, and overall oyster health.
